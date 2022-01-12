COVID-19: This Early Symptom Could Be First Sign You Have A Breakthrough Omicron Infection

With an alarming number of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 amid the outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant, an early symptom to look for as a possible first sign you've become infected with the strain has emerged.

Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's Public Health Commissioner, said during a Facebook Live session on Tuesday, Jan. 11 that sore throat is commonly reported, especially in people with "these more mild breakthrough infections," according to NBC Chicago.

"We are definitely seeing sore throat be a predictor in that group," Arwady added.

With at-home COVID tests difficult to find, identifying early symptoms is especially important since Omicron can make you infectious before you test positive, according to a brand-new report in the Los Angeles Times.

"Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Biden, told the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Tuesday.

A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of COVID symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public amid the start of the Omicron outbreak.

The top five symptoms recorded in the app were:

Runny nose,

Headache,

Fatigue (both mild or severe),

Sneezing,

Sore throat.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.