COVID-19: These States Have Highest, Lowest Case Rates To Start November

The Northeast seems to be trending in the right direction when it comes to COVID cases to start out November.
New data from the CDC shows the states with the highest COVID cases reported in the last 7 days.
The 12 states with the highest number of new cases in the last week (per 100,000) are
- New Hampshire: 622
- North Dakota: 611
- Montana: 866
- Wyoming: 414
- Alaska: 667
- Minnesota: 2941
- Maine: 1348
- Idaho: 1244
- Utah: 2152
- Colorado: 2747
- New Mexico: 1161
- West Virginia 849
The states with the lowest amount of new cases were
- Connecticut: 391
- New Jersey: 1298
- Maryland: 1496
- Washington DC: 61
- Mississippi: 365
