Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
News

COVID-19: These States Have Highest, Lowest Case Rates To Start November

New COVID rates as of Nov. 5 in the last week across the US.
New COVID rates as of Nov. 5 in the last week across the US. Photo Credit: CDC

The Northeast seems to be trending in the right direction when it comes to COVID cases to start out November.

New data from the CDC shows the states with the highest COVID cases reported in the last 7 days.

The 12 states with the highest number of new cases in the last week (per 100,000) are 

  • New Hampshire: 622
  • North Dakota: 611
  • Montana: 866
  • Wyoming: 414
  • Alaska: 667
  • Minnesota: 2941
  • Maine: 1348
  • Idaho: 1244
  • Utah: 2152
  • Colorado: 2747
  • New Mexico: 1161
  • West Virginia 849

The states with the lowest amount of new cases were 

  • Connecticut: 391 
  • New Jersey: 1298
  • Maryland: 1496
  • Washington DC: 61
  • Mississippi: 365

Click here for the full map.

