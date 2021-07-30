COVID-19: These NY Counties Should Resume Wearing Masks Indoors, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified counties in New York state where masks should be worn indoors, according to new guidance prompted by a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

The CDC announced earlier this week that people should return to wearing masks indoors in areas with “substantial” and “high” COVID-19 transmission.

As of Friday, July 30, the list of New York state counties where vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors is shown in the first image above.

Here's the rundown:

New York City (all five boroughs: Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island)

Long Island (both Nassau and Suffolk counties)

Westchester County

Orange County

Greene County

Saratoga County

Warren County

For a national map by county showing substantial and high transmission rates, click on the second image above or check the CDC website.

