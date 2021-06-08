COVID-19: These Hudson Valley ZIP Codes Have Lowest Vaccination Rates

A Hudson Valley community has the lowest vaccination rate in New York as the state looks to hit a 70 percent benchmark to lift most restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monsey in Rockland County is lagging behind the rest of the state, with a 17.6 percent vaccination rate as the state begins targeting the zip codes where there has been the most resistance to taking the vaccine.

Other Hudson Valley municipalities among the 25 fewest vaccinated in New York include Monroe at 27.4 percent and Spring Valley at 28.6 percent.

A complete list of the 175 ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination rates can be seen above.

“The vaccination rate has slowed dramatically, because obviously, the higher you get, the fewer people there are to get vaccinated,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing in Manhattan on Monday, June 7. “So now the focus is on the places that have the lowest vaccination rates, and we do that by studying the data.

The least vaccinated communities in New York, according to the state Department of Health:

Monsey - 17.6 percent;

Romulus - 21.9 percent;

Monroe - 27.4 percent;

Rochester - 28 percent;

Spring Valley - 28.6 percent;

Evans Mills - 30.6 percent;

Franklinville: 31 percent;

Gowanda: 31.2 percent;

Far Rockaway: 31.2 percent;

Williamsburg: 31.5 percent;

Ocean hill: 31.8 percent;

Canarsle: 32.4 percent;

Brownsville: 33.4 percent;

Buffalo: 33.4 percent;

Edgemere: 33.4 percent;

Crown Heights: 33.7 percent;

Borough Park: 33.8 percent;

Delevan: 33.8 percent;

Baychester: 33.9 percent;

Addison: 33.9 percent;

Fort Plain: 34 percent;

Hunt’s Point: 34 percent;

Lagrangeville: 34.1 percent;

Marine Park: 34.2 percent.

“Look at the ZIP codes by vaccination rates, and you’ll see the bottom 10 percent are below 36 percent,” Cuomo said. “So the overall vaccination rate in the state is 68 percent, so these ZIP codes are almost half the vaccination rate. So we’re going to target those areas.”

