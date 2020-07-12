COVID-19: These Are Among Large NYC Events Canceled Through End Of September

Large events such as parades and festivals that have become summer staples in New York City will not be permitted due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic into the fall.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that any large events that require a permit have been canceled through at least Wednesday, Sept. 30, as the city recovers from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Events canceled include the West Indian Day Parade and Feast of San Gennaro as the city works to prioritize open spaces for public use.

No permits will be issued for any event in a location that interferes with the city’s Open Streets or Open Restaurants program.

Permits will also be denied for all events larger than one block, stage or video events that require amplification, street fairs, and events in parks that could diminish public use.

Organizers of events that do not conflict with Open Streets or Open Restaurant areas and are for locations of one city block or smaller can still apply for a permit.

“The mayor’s Executive Order will require all permit applicants to outline their plan to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 at the event site and clean the event space both during and after the event,” de Blasio’s office wrote in a statement.

“Applicants will be expected to address these concerns without utilizing city services, personnel, and resources.”

Demonstrations, religious events, and press conferences are exempt from the Executive Order.

“This Executive Order will help ensure social distancing, allow for greater public use of open space, address traffic flow concerns, and allocate city resources efficiently.”

The mayor said the city will refund or defer fees paid in connection with a denied permit.

“As New York has begun its reopening process, accessible open spaces are more important than ever,” de Blasio said in a statement. “While it pains me to call off some of the city’s beloved events, our focus now must be the prioritization of city space for public use and the continuation of social distancing.”

