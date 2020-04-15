Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

COVID-19: These Are 10 Most Underlying Health Issues Related To Deaths In NY

Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had led to the death of thousands with underlying illnesses.
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had led to the death of thousands with underlying illnesses.

Since the onset of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, health officials have cautioned that the elderly, those with compromised immune systems, or underlying conditions are more at risk.

As of Wednesday morning, April 15, these underlying health issues led to the following number of fatalities in New York, according to the state health department:

  • Hypertension: 6,142;
  • Diabetes: 4,061;
  • Hyperlipidemia: 2,146;
  • Coronary Artery Disease: 1,329;
  • Dementia: 1,164;
  • Renal Disease: 1,161;
  • COPD: 885;
  • Atrial Fibrillation: 870;
  • Cancer: 805;
  • Congestive Heart Failure: 717.

