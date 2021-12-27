COVID-19: Study Of Omicron Outbreak At Christmas Party Reveals Three New Symptoms

A new study conducted during an outbreak of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant has revealed three new symptoms for the strain, but ones that are very familiar with the initial symptoms after the novel coronavirus first surfaced around this time two years ago.

Namely, muscle aches, a loss of taste, and a decline in smell.

About 58 percent of those surveyed reported experiencing muscles aches in a survey following an outbreak of 111 confirmed or probable Omicron cases among fully vaccinated guests at a Christmas party in Norway.

Twenty-three percent reported reduced taste and 12 percent reported 12 percent say they experienced reduced smell.

Respondents had an average age of 39 years.

The most common symptoms reported in the Norway survey, by percentage, were:

Cough (83 percent),

Runny or stuffy nose (78 percent),

Fatigue (74 percent),

Sore throat (72 percent),

Headache (68 percent).

The Top 5 symptoms in a ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom that analyzed thousands of reports uploaded to an app by the British public were:

Runny nose,

Headache,

Fatigue (both mild or severe),

Sneezing,

Sore throat.

That UK study also found some infected with Omicron reporting a loss of appetite (and nausea) as well as brain fog.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, said the CDC, which currently lists these 11 symptoms for COVID-19:

Fever or chills,

Cough,

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,

Fatigue,

Muscle or body aches,

Headache,

New loss of taste or smell.

Sore throat,

Congestion or runny nose.

Nausea or vomiting,

Diarrhea.

