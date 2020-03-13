COVID-19: Stone Barns Center Closes Through Month's End, Cancels Tours, Sheep Shearing Fest

The novel strain of the coronavirus has taken its toll on another fun and a popular spot for foodies and farm lovers in the region -- The Stone Barns Center.

The center in the hamlet of Pocantico Hills in Mount Pleasant, announced on Friday, March 13, it is closing to the public out of an abundance of caution. They will remain closed through Tuesday, March 31.

The campus, which includes restaurants, farms, gardens, tours, etc., will not be available for general or member visits, public programs are canceled, and the Farm Store and Blue Hill Café & Grain Bar are closed during the time period.

"We will be evaluating programming for April and beyond on an ongoing basis; please visit our website for updates," the Center said.

The Center has also canceled one of its most popular events the annual Sheep Shearing Fest.

"This was a particularly difficult call as it is such an important event for our community, and we hope to host a different community event later on in the season," the Center said.

Anyone with tickets, including those for tours during March weekends, can expect a refund on their credit card statement within 5-7 business days. For questions, mail info@stonebarnscenter.org .

For information about Blue Hill at Stone Barns restaurant and Blue Hill Events, call 914-366-9606.

