COVID-19: State Launches 'I Stay Home For' Campaign, Using Celebrities, Social Media

New York State has launched a campaign to encourage residents to stay home and help combat the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday, April 8 that the state was launching the “I Stay Home For” social media campaign, which is designed to encourage New Yorkers to stay at home and practice proper social distance protocols.

“This is about who you are staying home for. This is not about staying home for yourself,” Cuomo said. “You stay at home for others, for the vulnerable people, who if they get this, they are in a very scary state. You’re doing it for the healthcare workers, because if you infect someone else, or yourself, it puts a greater burden on our healthcare system.”

According to Cuomo, the campaign will emphasize the state's core message to stay home and will expand outreach and awareness of this critical mandate to new and wider audiences. The Governor launched the Instagram campaign, #IStayHomeFor, with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to help reach the widest audience possible with the state's life-saving stay home message, he said.

“The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” Cuomo posted on Instagram. “It will save lives and protect those we love. I want to protect my mother, Matilda Cuomo. Tell us who you’re staying home for and post with the hashtags #NewYorkTough and #IStayHomeFor and tag your friends to go next.”

Cuomo said that "this virus is truly vicious, and we all have an obligation to do what we can to protect each other and to protect the most vulnerable. We will only be effective if social distancing is enforced and maintained.

“That's why we are using every tool at our disposable to reach everyone, everywhere in every way -- particularly communities we don't normally reach -- to reinforce the message to stay home and stop the spread, if not for ourselves, for the vulnerable people we love around us."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.