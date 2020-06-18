COVID-19: Some Out-Of-State Travelers May Be Subjected To Quarantine In New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he’s considered the possibility of quarantining travelers coming into the state from others that have seen a rise in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Boasting that New York is now doing the most testing in the country and has the lowest infection rate for the virus, Cuomo said that he has been investigating the possibility of a mandatory 14-day quarantine for some travelers coming into the state.

With New York leading the way in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo said that he has consulted with leading global experts on whether or not to impose a mandatory quarantine for some travelers, specifically citing Florida and Texas as examples.

“I have experts who have advised me (to impose a quarantine, and it’s something we want to look into,” he said. “Want to talk about a complete 180? For those who don’t remember, back at day one, other states imposed a quarantine on New Yorkers.

“If you went to (those states), you had to quarantine for two weeks because they were afraid New Yorkers were bringing the virus to their state,” he continued. “Fast forward 100 days, and now we’re afraid of them bringing the virus to our state. Who could believe that 180-degree turnaround.”

During his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Cuomo said that a potential quarantine, “could happen, and it’s something (he’s) considering.”

“This is a pivotal moment in this country. We can see what’s going on across the nation, seeing the numbers go up across the country,” he said. “It concerns me to see other states going up because someone could get on a plane, land at JFK, and this could start all over again.

“We now have this virus under control,” but other states don’t,” he added. “What if they get on a plane and come to JFK. We got the infection rate down, and because other states are still high, we could have trouble.

“This country has to wake up and realize the facts that are going on, because you have a tale of two countries going on.”

