Clarkstown Daily Voice
serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

COVID-19: Six States Removed From NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List, Puerto Rico Added

Joe Lombardi
The updated Travel Advisory List on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The updated Travel Advisory List on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

Travelers from six states have been removed from the COVID-19 joint quarantine list of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, and Ohio were removed from the Travel Advisory List on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Puerto Rico was added to the list.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Those who have traveled to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, are required to quarantine for 14 days.

Here are the 28 states and two territories now on the Travel Advisory List:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin

