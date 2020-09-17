COVID-19: Six Staffers Test Positive At School District In Hudson Valley

Several educators at a school district in Westchester have tested positive for COVID-19, but the district remains on track to transition to its hybrid learning model next month.

Since the start of remote classes last week, the Yonkers School District is reporting that there have been at least six positive cases from staff members in three school buildings.

Positive cases were reported at Roosevelt High School, Saunders Trades and Technical High School, and School 17.

There were no other confirmed COVID-19 cases in any of the district’s near 4,000 person staff.

Despite the positive cases, the Yonkers School District is expected to reopen for its hybrid model as of Monday, Oct. 5.

The infected staff members have been placed into quarantine for at least 14 days, and the buildings are all being sanitized and disinfected in advance of welcoming students back.

