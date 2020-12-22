COVID-19: ShopRite To Administer Vaccines

ShopRite has reached a partnership agreement with federal health agencies to begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wakefern Food Corp.’s announced this week that it has entered a Pharmacy Partnership Vaccination Program with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help administer COVID-19 vaccinations now that more doses have been distributed to states.

The pharmacies are reportedly already working with state and local leaders to start the process of vaccinating healthcare and other essential employees during the first phase of the government’s rollout of the vaccine.

“We’re proud to take part in this groundbreaking public health campaign, which could significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Jeffrey Mondelli, vice president of pharmacy, health, and beauty at Wakefern, said in a statement.

“The federal program is aiming to mass immunize the population throughout the spring of 2021, and our pharmacists are up to the challenge and ready to help our communities.”

Officials said that information on when and which ShopRite locations will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations is expected to be announced later this week.

“We are proud to partner with the CDC and HHS to offer the vaccine to our shoppers at our participating ShopRite Pharmacy locations once it is available,” Mondelli said.

“By working with these federal agencies and a network of pharmacy partners, we can help rapidly expand access to COVID-19 vaccines in the neighborhoods served by our ShopRite Pharmacy stores,” he added. “This is the next step in helping to revitalize our communities.”

