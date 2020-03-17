COVID-19: Shake Shack Temporarily Closes Store In Hartsdale

A popular Westchester County hamburger spot has temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Shake Shack, located in Hartsdale at 379 N. Central Ave. in the Dalewood Shopping Center, has posted a notice on its doorway announcing they learned of the positive test on Monday, March 16, and immediately closed the restaurant.

The notice says the employees came to work on Friday, March 13 and reported not feeling well. She was sent home immediately, the note stated.

All employees who worked with the affected employee have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, per CDC guidelines and the restaurant expects to remain closed for the foreseeable future due to staffing issues, the notice states.

During the closure, the store will be cleaned and sanitized from top to bottom, the notice says.

"The health and safety of our team members and our guests is of the utmost importance and we will continue to do everything we can to protect our community," the notice states.

