Breaking News: COVID-19: NY State Releases Number Of Deaths Per County
COVID-19: Seventh NYPD Member Dies From Novel Coronavirus, More Than 1,400 Sick

Kathy Reakes
NYPD Auxilary Officer Lynford Chambers died from complications from COVID-19.
NYPD Auxilary Officer Lynford Chambers died from complications from COVID-19. Photo Credit: NYPD

A seventh member of the NYPD has died from complications from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the department.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Auxiliary Police Officer Lynford Chambers, who succumbed to complications from #COVID19 earlier today," said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea on Thursday, April 2. "Our prayers are with his friends & family during this difficult time."

Chambers was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica, Queens.

The auxiliary police unit, which includes thousands of volunteer members, was scheduled to be dismantled later this year.

Auxiliary officers handle extra enforcement efforts such as patrolling housing developments and subways.

More than 1,400 members of the NYPD, and 169 civilian members who have tested positive for coronavirus to date.

