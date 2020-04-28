COVID-19: Seven More Big Cats Test Positive At Bronx Zoo

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is proving that it doesn’t discriminate amongst its victims, whether humans or the Kings of the Jungle.

Seven more big cats have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo, bringing the total to eight animals at the zoo since the pandemic hit New York 58 days ago.

The Wildlife Conservation Society, which runs the zoo, said that four tigers and three African lions began showing symptoms of the virus earlier this month, and have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the zoo, the animals had been coughing prior to the positive diagnosis.

“We can confirm that the three other tigers in Tiger Mountain and the three African lions that exhibited a cough have also tested positive for COVID-19,” the Wildlife Conservation Society announced. “This testing was done by using a fecal sample test developed by our laboratory partners that do not require the animals be placed under anesthesia.

“The fecal tests confirmed our suspicion that all seven cats had the infection, and also determined that one tiger at Tiger Mountain that never developed a cough was also positive for the disease.”

Zoo officials said that all eight animals “continue to do well,” are behaving normally, eating well, and their coughing has been “greatly reduced.”

“We tested the tigers and lions out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” officials said. “The testing of these cats was done in veterinary laboratories and resources used did not take from those being used for human testing.”

According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, none of the zoo’s snow leopards, cheetahs, clouded leopard, Amur leopard, puma, or serval are showing any signs of illness.

The cats contracted the virus from a staff member at the zoo who was asymptomatic and later tested positive for COVID-19. There are now preventive measures in place for staff members caring for animals at the zoo. The Bronx Zoo has been temporarily closed as a precaution since Monday, March 16.

