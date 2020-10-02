COVID-19: School In Area Closes After Positive Case

There has been a new school closure due to a positive case of COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley.

It's happened in Westchester County, where the Irvington Union Free School District said it was informed that an individual at Dows Lane Lane Elementary School tested positive for COVID.

As a result, the school is closed for in-person learning Friday, Oct. 2.

All Dows Lane students are participating in remote learning.

All other Irvington schools are open.

