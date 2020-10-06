Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: School District In Hudson Valley Closes For Rest Of Week Due To Exposure

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

A school district in the Hudson Valley has closed for in-person learning for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 exposure.

A positive COVID case was confirmed at Carmel High School on Saturday, Oct. 3 resulted in the high school and George Fischer Middle School beginning the week remotely.

On Monday, Oct. 5, the district reported another individual with COVID was at the middle school while infectious.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all Carmel Schools will be closed through Friday, Oct. 9," Carmel Central School District Interim Superintendent Eric M. Stark said.

This includes Kent Primary School, Kent Elementary School, Matthew Paterson Elementary School, George Fischer Middle School and Carmel High School.

"If you are identified as a contact of the person who tested positive, you will receive a call from a Department of Health Contract Tracer," Stark said. "In some cases, it can take several days to complete notifications, which could result in a school closure."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.