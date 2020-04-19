COVID-19: School Closings Lead To Increased Risk Of Child Exploitation, FBI Warns

Due to school closings as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), children will most likely be spending more time online, which could put them at an increased position for exploitation, the FBI warns.

Online sexual exploitation comes in many forms. Individuals may coerce victims into providing sexually explicit images or videos of themselves, often in compliance with offenders’ threats to post the images publicly or send the images to victims’ friends and family, the FBI said.

Other offenders may make casual contact with children online, gain their trust, and introduce sexual conversation that increases in egregiousness over time.

In order for the victimization to stop, children have to come forward to someone they trust — typically a parent, teacher, caregiver, or law enforcement.

The embarrassment of being enticed to engage in unwanted behavior is what often prevents children from coming forward.

"Offenders may have hundreds of victims around the world, so coming forward to help law enforcement identify offenders may prevent countless other incidents of sexual exploitation," the agency said.

Abuse can also occur offline through direct contact with another individual.

During these uncertain conditions, where time with other adults and caregivers has increased immensely, parents/guardians should communicate with their children about appropriate contact with adults and watch for any changes in behavior, including an increase in nightmares, withdrawn behavior, angry outbursts, anxiety, depression, not wanting to be left alone with an individual, and sexual knowledge, they said.

The agency recommends that parents discuss internet safety with children of all ages when they engage in online activity.

They should also review and approve games and apps before they are downloaded. Make sure privacy settings are set to the strictest level possible and keep electronic devices in an open, common room of the house.

Make sure children know that anyone who asks a child to engage in sexually explicit activity online should be reported to a parent, guardian, or other trusted adult and law enforcement.

If your child becomes a victim, contact your local police agency or FBI field office. An online tip can be made at tips.fbi.gov .

