Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Marinas Reopen For Personal Use In NY/CT/NJ
News

COVID-19: School Closings Lead To Increased Risk Of Child Exploitation, FBI Warns

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
With kids likely spending more time online during the COVID-19 pandemic they are at greater risks of exploitation.
With kids likely spending more time online during the COVID-19 pandemic they are at greater risks of exploitation. Photo Credit: Contributed

Due to school closings as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), children will most likely be spending more time online, which could put them at an increased position for exploitation, the FBI warns.

Online sexual exploitation comes in many forms. Individuals may coerce victims into providing sexually explicit images or videos of themselves, often in compliance with offenders’ threats to post the images publicly or send the images to victims’ friends and family, the FBI said.

Other offenders may make casual contact with children online, gain their trust, and introduce sexual conversation that increases in egregiousness over time.

In order for the victimization to stop, children have to come forward to someone they trust — typically a parent, teacher, caregiver, or law enforcement.

The embarrassment of being enticed to engage in unwanted behavior is what often prevents children from coming forward.

"Offenders may have hundreds of victims around the world, so coming forward to help law enforcement identify offenders may prevent countless other incidents of sexual exploitation," the agency said.

Abuse can also occur offline through direct contact with another individual.

During these uncertain conditions, where time with other adults and caregivers has increased immensely, parents/guardians should communicate with their children about appropriate contact with adults and watch for any changes in behavior, including an increase in nightmares, withdrawn behavior, angry outbursts, anxiety, depression, not wanting to be left alone with an individual, and sexual knowledge, they said.

The agency recommends that parents discuss internet safety with children of all ages when they engage in online activity.

They should also review and approve games and apps before they are downloaded. Make sure privacy settings are set to the strictest level possible and keep electronic devices in an open, common room of the house.

Make sure children know that anyone who asks a child to engage in sexually explicit activity online should be reported to a parent, guardian, or other trusted adult and law enforcement.

If your child becomes a victim, contact your local police agency or FBI field office. An online tip can be made at tips.fbi.gov .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.