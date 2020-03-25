COVID-19: Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Just one Westchester municipality remains free of positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the outbreak spreads quickly in the New York metro area.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer provided an update this week on how the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the region, noting that Buchanan remains the only municipality that has successfully avoided having a single confirmed case. The village located in the town of Cortlandt has about 2,200 residents.

“We have 4,000 tested cases of coronavirus in Westchester right now,” he said. “A week ago we had 400. We are testing like no other county per capita in the nation.

"But the growth is exponential. In a week’s time where will be? Let’s assume conservatively it doesn’t grow by 10 times next week, let’s just say it’s five times growth.

“A week from today, 20,000 cases in Westchester alone.”

As of Tuesday, March 25, the following Westchester municipalities had the highest numbers of positive cases for COVID-19:

New Rochelle: 225

Yonkers: 191

Mount Vernon: 81

White Plains: 65

Greenburgh: 61

Port Chester: 45

Scarsdale: 38

Eastchester: 35

Ossining Village: 35

Mount Pleasant: 30

Yorktown: 30

Harrison: 29

Cortlandt: 28

Peekskill: 25

Mamaroneck Town: 18

Mount Kisco: 18

Pelham: 17

Sleepy Hollow: 17

Dobbs Ferry: 16

Mamaroneck Village: 16

Rye Brook: 16

Pleasantville: 14

Rye City: 14

Larchmont: 13

New Castle: 13

North Castle: 13

Tarrytown: 12

Pelham Manor: 11

Hastings-on-Hudson: 11

Bedford: 9

Briarcliff Manor: 9

Bronxville: 9

Somers: 8

Irvington: 7

Lewisboro: 7

Ossining Town: 7

Tuckahoe: 7

Croton-on-Hudson: 5

Elmsford: 5

Ardsley: 3

North Salem: 2

Pound Ridge: 1

Since the outbreak began in New Rochelle three weeks ago, it has quickly spread to neighboring communities and counties, with thousands testing positive as New York remains the hardest-hit state in the nation by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Latimer noted that the county could potentially see a shortage of hospital and ICU beds, with the virus expected to hit its apex within three weeks, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“We have 3,000 beds in county hospitals right now assuming no one else is ill for any other reason. So we take the emergency step of making the County Center a hospital. I don’t think that’s 1,000 beds. We still need more beds,” he added.

“Worse news: 25 percent of hospitalized patients need ICU level care. That’s 1,000 people. Right now we have 160 ICU beds in our hospitals. We’d be 840 ICU beds short. Depending on how many ventilators we get will determine how many people get help. Depending on how many healthy doctors and nurses we have at the ready.”

Globally, as of Wednesday, March 25, there have been 439,941 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which resulted in 19,744 deaths.

In the United States, there have been 55,081 reported cases, which resulted in 785 deaths. Only China (81,218 cases) and Italy (69,176) have been hit harder by the virus.

