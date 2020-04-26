COVID-19: Rundown Of Total, New Cases Per County In New York

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases followed by new cases for counties in New York as of Sunday, April 26.
The state health department reported 5,902 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 288,045 confirmed cases in New York State.
A total of 367 new COVID-19 deaths were also confirmed, bringing the state's total number of fatalities from the virus to 16,966.
Albany
948 cases
49 new cases
Allegany
35
0
Broome
257
6
Cattaraugus
45
0
Cayuga
47
0
Chautauqua
29
2
Chemung
106
3
Chenango
93
2
Clinton
57
3
Columbia
143
3
Cortland
28
0
Delaware
58
0
Dutchess
2,729
69
Erie
2,954
181
Essex
24
0
Franklin
14
0
Fulton
62
1
Genesee
144
3
Greene
110
3
Hamilton
3
0
Herkimer
57
1
Jefferson
60
1
Lewis
9
0
Livingston
60
2
Madison
123
2
Monroe
1,316
31
Montgomery
47
1
Nassau
34,522
724
Niagara
368
24
New York City
158,258
3,145
Oneida
384
20
Onondaga
692
28
Ontario
84
2
Orange
8,106
133
Orleans
80
5
Oswego
61
4
Otsego
60
0
Putnam
904
19
Rensselaer
242
21
Rockland
11,256
165
Saratoga
330
10
Schenectady
449
18
Schoharie
35
2
Schuyler
7
0
Seneca
38
2
St. Lawrence
167
11
Steuben
207
3
Suffolk
32,059
691
Sullivan
724
35
Tioga
71
0
Tompkins
126
0
Ulster
1,190
24
Warren
135
3
Washington
127
14
Wayne
65
0
Westchester
27,664
433
Wyoming
59
2
Yates
17
1
