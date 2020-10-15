COVID-19: Rockland's New Face Mask Order For Students, Education Workers Carries $2K Fine

After seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in some Rockland County communities, the Department of Health is taking measures to ensure the virus stops spreading.

In recent weeks, some areas in Rockland - largely in Orthodox Jewish communities - have failed to comply with the state’s COVID-19 mandates that have been issued by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the past seven months.

In response to the lack of compliance, Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner Patricia Ruppert announced a new Standing Order that will require face coverings.

The Order covers all educational institutions, childcare programs and school transportation companies that are responsible to require and ensure that all children and students over age two cover their noses and mouths with acceptable face coverings at all times, other than during approved mask breaks where students can maintain social distancing.

Day said that the Department of Health has the authority to punish those in violation due to a recent Executive order signed by Cuomo.

“It is critical that we do everything within our power to protect the children of our community,” he said. “This Order gives our inspectors the ability to issue fines to the businesses and institutions responsible for the safety of our children.

“While we have long been limited by the governor in terms of actions that we can take locally related to COVID-19, his recent Executive Order clarified the authority of the Health Department to act with respect to his Executive Orders and the New York State Department of Health’s regulations.”

If a child, student, faculty, staff member, or visitor is caught without a face covering in any program, school or vehicle regulated under this Commissioner’s Order, it will constitute a violation of the order.

Each violation of the terms of this Order constitutes a separate and distinct violation subject to a civil penalty of up to $2,000 per violation per day.

“We are in the midst of a deadly Public Health Emergency, and we have seen many recent cases linked to schools, daycares and congregate settings throughout the county,” Ruppert said. “Masks have shown to be effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

“Given the recent increases in active cases, we must all redouble our efforts to protect the health of residents and especially children.”

There have now been 16,972 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rockland out of 198,344 tested, though the number of new positives has been on the rise. There have been 509 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

