COVID-19: Rockland Won't Enforce New Mask Mandate, Day Says

This story has been updated.

Poll Do You Support The New Mask Mandate In New York? Yes No Undecided Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Support The New Mask Mandate In New York? Yes 55%

No 44%

Undecided 1% Back to Vote

Some Republican county executives in the Hudson Valley won't be adhering to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new mask mandate as the state battles the winter surge of COVID-19.

As of Monday, Dec. 13, masks are required for New Yorkers in all public places unless a vaccine requirement is in place due to the rise of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations throughout the region.

However, in the Hudson Valley, at least two local health departments will not be monitoring mask-wearing, with both Rockland County Executive Ed Day, Dutchess County Exec Marc Molinaro, and Putnam County Exec MaryEllen Odell announcing publicly that they will not be enforcing the mandate.

Madison, Niagara, and Rensselaer counties have also announced that they will not be enforcing the mandate.

Day said that the governor’s staff was unable to provide detailed information about the new requirement “other than that the first week it is in effect should be sued for education and not enforcement,” leading to his hesitation on the mandate.

“I told the governor’s staff that we cannot and will not enforce this requirement as it currently stands. How do you enforce something that’s based on a press release that does not contain adequate information and explanation,” he questioned.

“Additionally, I cannot and will not in good conscience redirect our health department to change their focus from the vaccination effort, especially with the 5 (through) 11-year-old cohort needing vaccinations and the 16 and 17-year-old cohort having just been approved to receive boosters. That would be utterly reckless.”

Molinaro made note that Hochul is governing as if she is wielding the same power former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had during the peak of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

“I cannot support the state’s new mandate,” he said. “We have provided calm and consistent leadership during very difficult times. Our health department has and continues to provide broad access to testing, vaccinations, and resources,” he continued.

Odell said that in Putnam, “Our Main Street businesses have followed all the rules, from recommendations and guidelines to shutdowns throughout this pandemic in order to keep the public and their customers safe and healthy.

“Now, in the midst of the holiday season, business owners are facing numerous operating issues including supply chain and hiring difficulties. We cannot expect them to implement this unrealistic order.”

The mask mandate will be in effect through Saturday, Jan. 15 in New York, at which point Hochul said that it will be reevaluated by the state to determine where it is in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“Beleaguered small businesses have implemented common-sense measures to protect their employees and patrons,” Molinaro continued.

“As we educate and inform residents to take the necessary mitigation steps to protect themselves and those they love, we will not escalate tension or conflict or further burden our local small businesses by allocating resources we do not have to this impractical and unenforceable measure.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.