COVID-19: Rockland Wedding Venue Fined $2K For Holding Event

One Rockland County business has been issued a large fine for hosting a wedding in violation of rules issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ateres Chaya Surah, located on South Madison Avenue in Spring Valley, will be fined $2,000 for hosting a wedding on Tuesday, March 17, in which more than 100 people attended, said John Lyon, Rockland's director of Strategic Communications.

The wedding was shut down by inspectors who are checking venues, including restaurants, bars, etc., as complaints are received to ensure that gatherings of more than 50 people and catered events are not occurring locally, Lyon said.

"This action is based upon the guidance of the Governor which does not allow for gatherings of more than 50 people and considers catered events to be the same as restaurants, he added.

"The Governor’s Office has said that catered events in public venues are included in the order closing bars and restaurants in New York State regardless of how many people are in attendance. Therefore, these food service establishments can only provide takeout service and cannot serve food on their premises," he added.

According to the state guidelines issued under COVID-19, any gathering of more than 50 people or a catered event is considered a public health nuisance.

Lyon said any gathering discovered with more than 50 people, will be ordered shut down and fine $2,000 per event.

To report a gathering of more than 50 people or a catered event being held in a public venue please call the Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2608.

