COVID-19: Rockland Sheriff Temporarily Halts Pistol Permits, Fingerprinting

In an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Rockland County has suspended issuing pistol permits, fingerprinting and offering pistol safety classes.

Beginning Friday, March 13, Rockland County Clerk Paul Piperato and Sheriff Louis Falco, III announced their offices would temporarily suspend issue the following:

Suspension of the issuance of pistol permits by the County Clerk’s Office.

Suspension of fingerprinting appointments at the Rockland Sheriff’s Office.

Suspension of the pistol safety classes given by the county.

The suspension will be in effect until Wednesday, April 8, when it will be re-evaluated for either extension or revocation.

