Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Rockland County Deaths, Cases
COVID-19: Rockland Issues Update For Standing Isolation Order

Kathy Reakes
Rockland County updates its COVID-19 isolation orders.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Rockland County isolation order for people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been updated to include people who have been confirmed positive by their private doctors.

The order, which is meant to separate sick people from healthy people to prevent the spread of COVID-19 previously only included wording for those identified by the Rockland County Department of Health.

The updated order includes persons who have been notified of positive laboratory results by their medical provider and those diagnosed without lab tests, said Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

“Many patients are now being told by their physicians that they are clinically diagnosed with COVID-19 and a lab test may not be necessary," Ruppert said. "If you have tested positive for COVID-19 or were clinically diagnosed by your provider, you must follow the guidance outlined in the order."

Currently, there are 9,171 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rockland County with 334 deaths.

The order requires anyone who tests positive to stay home (or another designated place) for least 7 days after illness started and at least 72 hours (three-days) after being fever-free (without taking medicine to reduce a fever) and other respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) are improving.

If this legal isolation order is not followed, residents may be fined up to $2,000 per day. Parents and guardians are responsible for ensuring their children comply with the isolation order or face the same fines.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and have NO symptoms, you must stay home for at least 7 days after the first positive COVID-19 diagnostic test and no symptoms develop.

In addition, stay 6-feet away from other people and wear a face covering such as a bandana, scarf, or cloth mask whenever you are in settings where other persons are present for three days,

If you test positive for COVID-19 and have been designated by your employer as healthcare or essential personnel, you must stay at home for at least 7 days after illness started and at least 72 hours after being fever-free (without taking medicine to reduce a fever) and other respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) are improving.

If a person under isolation have worsening symptoms, they should contact their health care provider and follow their instructions. To view the full isolation order visit: https://bit.ly/2JedIwk .

