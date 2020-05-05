Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Rockland Institutes Hiring Freeze

Kathy Reakes
Rockland County Executive Ed Day has instituted a hiring freeze to help cover COVID-19 expenses. Photo Credit: Ed Day Facebook

Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Rockland County is instituting an immediate hiring freeze to help mitigate the fiscal damage of the pandemic.

County Executive Ed Day said Tuesday, May 5, the freeze would be placed on all positions within the county government.

In March, Day imposed austerity measures that curtailed all non-essential and discretionary spending.

On Monday, April 20, the county filed, and was approved, for FEMA reimbursement for COVID-19 related expenses and will be filing monthly, Day said.

“It goes without saying that these are challenging times. We in county government are making every effort to stay ahead of this fiscal tsunami and prepare for any significant downturn,” said Day.

Based on the estimates of the county's finance department, the county faces as much as a $56.3 million deficit for the 2020 budget, Day said.

"Rest assured we are acting judiciously now in order to protect residents from the double-digit tax increases of the past," he added.

Day has also written to the Rockland's federal representatives to ask that they include direct financial assistance for counties in any future federal stimulus bills.

“We believe this funding should be distributed through a blended formula that is based on population and the number of COVID-19 infections," Day said.

