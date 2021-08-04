COVID-19: Rockland County Reaches CDC Level Recommending Indoor Mask Use

More counties in New York state where masks should now be worn indoors in public settings have been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to new guidance prompted by a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

The CDC announced last week that people should return to wearing masks indoors in areas with “substantial” and “high” COVID-19 transmission.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 4, the list of New York state counties where vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors is shown in the first image above - counties in either dark red (high) or orange (substantial).

This means the counties recorded between 50 and 99.99 new cases per 100,000 people during the timeframe of Tuesday, July 27 through Monday, Aug. 2.

Rockland, Delaware, Lewis, and Niagara are the latest counties added, bringing the total number of counties to 35.

Here's the rundown:

New York City (all five boroughs: Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island)

Long Island (both Nassau and Suffolk counties)

Westchester County

Putnam County

Dutchess County

Rockland County

Orange County

Ulster County

Sullivan County

Albany County

Columbia County

Greene County

Delaware County

Rensselaer County

Saratoga County

Seneca County

Schoharie County

Chenango County

Montgomery

Monroe County

Niagara County

Erie County

Cayuga County

Onondaga County

Ontario County

Otsego County

Lewis County

Tompkins County

Warren County

The United States is now averaging about 100,000 new COVID cases per day.

For a national map by county showing substantial and high transmission rates, click on the second image above or check the CDC website.

