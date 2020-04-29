COVID-19: Rockland County Parks To Reopen, Except For One

Rockland County parks will reopen -- with the exception of one -- for residents ready to get some exercise after being cooped up during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and the Rockland County Division of Environmental Resources said the parks will reopen at 6 a.m., Friday, May 1, except for H. Pierson Mapes Flat Rock Park in Hillburn, which will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Parks will be open for walking only; social distancing and walking directional signs will be posted throughout the parks, officials said.

Amenities and facilities such as restrooms, playgrounds, pavilions, picnic tables, all lawn areas, park benches, fishing piers, and dog runs will be restricted for public use and will remain closed.

Parking will only be permitted in designated parking lots and reductions in the number of parking spaces will be instituted in some parks. Side street parking will also be restricted.

It is recommended that those who visit the parks wear a mask or face covering.

“We closed our parks three weeks ago to get through what public health experts were calling a critical time to slow down the spread of COVID-19," said Day. "Thankfully we have seen steadily declining hospitalizations due to this disease but we want to take a thoughtful and unified approach to any reopening actions."

Additionally, town and village parks that are not already open will be opening this weekend, Day said.

“It is now time to give people the opportunity to get out of the house and go for a walk," he added.

Residents can visit the county website for additional information.

