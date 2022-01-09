COVID-19: Researcher Discovers 'Deltacron' Strain Combining Parts Of Both Variants

A COVID-19 strain that combines both the Omicron and Delta variants has been discovered by a researcher, according to a brand-new report.

The strain has been labeled “Deltacron” by the researcher, Leondios Kostrikis, a biological sciences professor at the University of Cyprus because of its omicron-like genetic signatures within the delta genomes, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Kostrikis told Sigma TV that "we will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or more contagious or if it will prevail” over Delta and Omicron.

To date, 25 cases of Deltacron have been identified, Kostrikis said.

Omicron now accounts for 95.4 percent of new COVID cases in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The once-dominant Delta strain now makes up around 4 percent of new US cases.

