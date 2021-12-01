Contact Us
COVID-19: Possible Exposure Reported At Event In Area

Kathy Reakes
COVID-19
Photo Credit: Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

A health department is warning residents they could have been exposed to COVID-19 during an event in the Hudson Valley.

The Orange County Health Department is advising residents that if they worked or attended the Hung with Care event hosted by Big Gay Hudson Valley, located at Hudson Valley Arts Live, 299 Washington St., in Newburgh, on Friday, Nov. 26, they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman recommends that if you or your child were there, to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may include but are not limited to: fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. 

Anyone experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19 should contact their medical provider to discuss a plan of care.

Gelman advised residents to consider any public site in Orange County as a potential site of COVID-19 exposure, due to high transmission throughout the county.

According to Dr. Gelman, the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continues to be adhering to proper safety measures such as wearing your mask, vaccination, avoiding unnecessary contact with others, as well as practicing basic personal hygiene. 

For information about COVID-19 go to the Orange County website at www.orangecountygov.com or call the Orange County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 845-291-2330.

