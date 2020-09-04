COVID-19: Poll Reveals Percentage Of NYers Who Are Comfortable Going To Restaurants, Bars, Gyms

New York residents are reluctant to return to several indoor activities, including indoor dining and going to the gym, according to a brand-new poll.

The Siena College Research Institute statewide poll was conducted Thursday, Aug. 20 through Thursday, April 27 by random telephone calls to 343 adults via landline and cell phones and 402 responses drawn from a proprietary panel of New Yorkers.

Majorities of those polled are not comfortable dining inside restaurants (58 percent), going to the gym (70 percent), theater (73 percent), bowling alley (65 percent) or bar (72 percent).

More are comfortable with visiting a museum with 45 percent saying they are, and 47 percent saying that they are not.

The percentage of those who think the worst of the pandemic is still to come declined from 62 percent two months ago to 51 percent now.

Thirty-four percent think the worst is over. That's up from 27 percent in the previous poll.

A majority, 51 percent, have reconnected with old friends or distant family amid the pandemic.

A large amount of New Yorkers, 41 percent, have developed a new hobby and 13 percent have adopted a pet.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 42 percent say that they have gained weight while 32 percent have lost weight.

Seventy percent say the government’s priority should be to contain the spread of the coronavirus, even if it hurts the economy. That's the same percentage as it was two months ago.

Ninety percent said they continue to practice social distancing, wash their hands after touching any surface and wear masks as much as they can or completely.

