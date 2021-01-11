COVID-19: Patients Treated For Virus Display Symptoms Months Later, New Study Finds

Symptoms of COVID-19 may last for as long as six months, according to a new study of 1,733 people who were hospitalized with the virus.

The research was done at the Jin Yin-tan Hospital in Wuhan, China, and published in the Lancet medical journal. Its purpose was to describe the long-term health consequences of patients with COVID who have been discharged from hospitals and investigate the associated risk factors.

The study revealed that patients who first tested positive at the start of the outbreak in January 2020 were still experiencing some symptoms in May 2020, including difficulty sleeping.

Patients involved in the study had a median age of 57 years old and 52 percent were men.

"At six months after acute infection, COVID-19 survivors were mainly troubled with fatigue or muscle weakness, sleep difficulties, and anxiety or depression," the report said.

The breakdown of the most frequent symptoms displayed months later is as follows: fatigue or muscle weakness (63 percent), sleep difficulties (26 percent), and anxiety or depression (23 percent).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.