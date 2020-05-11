Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed After Man Found Shot Dead Inside Vehicle In Area
News

COVID-19: 'Patient Zero' In Tristate Area Pandemic Speaks Out For First Time

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Lawyer Lawrence Garbuz became known as “patient zero” in the New York City suburb of New Rochelle when officials traced an outbreak there back to him.
Lawyer Lawrence Garbuz became known as “patient zero” in the New York City suburb of New Rochelle when officials traced an outbreak there back to him. Video Credit: TODAY

The lawyer who is considered “patient zero” as the first known novel coronavirus (COVID-19) case in the New York City metro area is healthy and spoke publicly for the first time.

New Rochelle resident Lawrence Garbuz, who was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Westchester, was interviewed on NBC-TV's TODAY on Monday, May 11, by Savannah Guthrie.

Garbuz, 50, said that he’s “thankful to be alive,” after contracting the virus in February and going into a coma for weeks. He said that he didn’t even realize it could be COVID-19 at the time.

"I just thought I had a cough," he said. "Look, I'm a lawyer. I sit at a desk all day.

"I think at the time we were sort of focusing (for COVID-19) on individuals who had maybe traveled internationally, something that I had not done. I had certainly not been to China.”

Garbuz contracted a fever, at which point he went to a doctor, who confirmed that it was COVID-19 after initially believing it was pneumonia. The attorney said that he still doesn’t know how he got sick.

After initially being treated at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, Garbuz was transported to New York-Presbyterian Columbia Hospital in Manhattan with breathing troubles.

"We went to the hospital," he said. "After we entered the emergency room, I have absolutely no recollection of anything that transpired until I woke up from the coma. So it's as if three weeks of my life had completely disappeared, and I was asleep for all of it.”

Garbuz’s wife, Adrina, said that once the COVID-19 diagnosis was confirmed, she went to work with the state’s Department of Health to determine who her husband had come into contact with.

“I was on the phone through the night with various departments of health finding out what to do, and sharing everywhere we went,” she said, adding, “I didn’t want anybody else to get sick.”

Garbuz’s case of COVID-19 led to New Rochelle becoming one of the country’s first, and largest, hot spots for the virus.

It spread to his neighbor, who drove him to the hospital, and his neighbor's family. Medical staff at the hospitals, members of his law firm, and attendees at the Temple Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue, where he attended religious events, also became confirmed as cases.

The outbreak caused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to order a one-mile containment zone around the synagogue and close schools.

Since Garbuz’s diagnosis in early March, there have been 335,395 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 31,342 of them in Westchester, according to the New York State Department of Health. There have been 21,478 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in New York.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.