COVID-19: Outbreaks Lead To Temporary Closures Of Two Area Daycare Centers

Two Hudson Valley daycare centers that have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic have seen outbreaks that led to temporary closures of their facilities.

Both centers are located in Orange County.

Heather’s Child’s Place in Montgomery and Pattycake Playhouse Early Childhood Learning Center in Newburgh temporarily closed due to the outbreaks, which were mild in nature, to allow for precautionary deep cleaning and sanitizing.

There were at least seven confirmed COVID-19 cases at Heather’s Child’s Place, most of which involved patients who were asymptomatic. The day camp began a gradual reopening of its facilities this week.

“Upon notification of the original cases, Department of Health guidelines were followed, and all parents and staff were notified and completed mandatory quarantines,” camp organizers said.

“In order to remain proactive, we temporarily closed our facility for a hospital-grade cleaning, and to allow time to complete the mandatory quarantines.”

In Newburgh, Pattycake Playhouse reported that this month, two families, with three children total, tested positive for COVID-19, though symptoms were mild and were never present while in care.

Officials noted that the daycare was never shut down, administrators instead chose to voluntarily close for deep cleaning and then partnered with New York State to provide a pop-up testing site for children, families, and staff.

“This was not a requirement, but instead something we wanted to implement in order to prevent any further setbacks and to give our families a peace of mind when they return.”

