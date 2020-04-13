COVID-19: Orange County Says It Will Fine Social Distancing Violators

Orange County officials have stepped up efforts to get residents to follow social distancing rules during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, telling potential violators they could be fined for violations.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler and Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois said they have a system in place to investigate complaints regarding non-essential gatherings.

As part of the state's Pause Taskforce, residents can report violations by filling out a form online at mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask , or by calling 1-833-789-0470.

The system helps avoid unnecessary 911 calls to law enforcement who are currently experiencing a high call volume.

"We encourage the use of this reporting system, but remind the public that this is for legitimate danger to public safety violations," DuBois said. "All of our partners are very busy during this pandemic for obvious reasons. Frivolous or retaliatory reporting will detract and waste time from serious violations."

Once a complaint has been reviewed by the state it will then be referred back to the District Attorney's Office and the appropriate office will investigate. If warranted, offending parties can receive fines ranging from $500 to $2,000 per event.

“Law enforcement officials have been encouraged to issue warnings, and to break-up and disrupt illegal and unsafe gatherings, before considering filing charges or taking other punitive measures," said Hoovler. "However, we cannot tolerate those who refuse to comply with lawful orders of the police to disperse and thereby endanger others as well as themselves."

