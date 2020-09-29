Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: One State Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List

Travelers from one new state have been added to the COVID-19 joint quarantine list of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The new state added on Tuesday, Sept. 29 is Colorado.

Two states -- Arizona and Virginia -- were removed the advisory.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Those who have traveled to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, are required to quarantine for 14 days.

The full, updated travel advisory list of 32 states and two territories is as follows:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

The first quarantine order was issued on June 25.

