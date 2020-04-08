COVID-19: One Of First NYPD Officers To Test Positive Recovers, Now Back At Work

On the same day a record number of daily deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were reported in New York, there was some encouraging days.

NYPD Inspector Kathleen Walsh tweeted on Monday, April 6, that Officer Jay Prieto of the 19th Precinct had returned to work after recovering from COVID-19.

Walsh tweeted: "Hi internet! We heard you’d like Some Good News, so here’s our submission: Welcome back Officer Prieto, one of our first officers fully recovered from COVID-19, back full duty & fit as a fiddle! Not to worry—the mask is only for extra protection. We’re so happy to have him back!"

Prieto is one of the first of some 200 officers who tested positive for the novel coronavirus who have returned to work, according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Officer Moreira and Officer Solozano NYPD Twitter

Shea threw a tweet out to two other Central Park officers who also returned to work on Monday after recovering from the virus including Officer Moreira and Officer Solozano.

As of Monday, there were 1,935 uniformed members and 293 civilian members of the NYPD that have tested positive for COVID-19.

