COVID-19: NY's New Entry Policy For Quarantines By Out-Of-State Travelers Takes Effect

New COVID-19 travel restrictions that allow visitors from non-neighboring states to test out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine went into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

All travelers from non-neighboring states planning to stay in New York for more than 24 hours are now required to quarantine for at least three days and then test negative for COVID-19 and present proof of a negative test before leaving quarantine under a sweeping new policy.

It replaces the former 14-day quarantine list for travelers from states or territories with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average. That quarantine policy had been in effect since June 28.

Neighboring states New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Vermont are exempt. But New York is still highly discouraging, to the extent practical, non-essential travel to those states.

Essential workers will continue to be exempt as well.

Travelers covered by the guidelines are required to fill out a Traveler Health Form upon arrival in New York State.

In addition, New Yorkers traveling to non-neighboring states will have to quarantine for three days after returning and then test negative.

Travelers must obtain a test within three days of departure from the non-neighboring state, and then, upon arrival in New York, quarantine for three days.

To avoid the 14-day quarantine, the traveler must obtain another COVID test on or after the fourth day before exiting the quarantine.

Anyone refusing to take a test after three days upon arriving in New York will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

