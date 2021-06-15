Contact Us
COVID-19: NY's First Drive-Through Testing Site, In Hudson Valley, To Close

A pop-up testing site for COVID-19 was set up at Glen Island Park.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

In another sign that New York is in full recovery mode from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state announced that it will be closing down its drive-through testing site in Westchester, the first hotspot for the virus when the outbreak began.

The site at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle will close Friday, June 25, representing the closure of the first mass testing site that was set up in New York during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, in March, Glen Island Park began to reopen to cars and pedestrians more than a year after serving as Ground Zero of the pandemic in New York, including a New Rochelle "containment zone" when the outbreak first began.

 “There was a time when we so desperately needed COVID-19 testing, a time that the lines to be tested were long and stressful, but today, with over 74 percent of the county vaccinated, we are entering another phase of life,’ Westchester County Executive George Latimer said in a statement.

“I am thankful to the State for all that was done to help Westchester County, and I am thankful to the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation for working to get Glen Island up and running when we needed it most,” Latimer continued.

“I look forward to this summer, when the Park will be turned over to the people of Westchester County – and I look forward to enjoying Glen Island Park again.” 

