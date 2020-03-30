COVID-19: NYC To Fine Those Who Violate Social Distancing Requirements Up To $500

Those who violate social distancing orders in New York City during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak may face hundreds of dollars worth of fines.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that as a last resort, those who continue to ignore orders to social distance and remain at least six feet apart from one another will face fines up to $500.

The mayor noted that police wouldn’t be dishing out tickets willy-nilly, only for those stubborn enough to continue ignoring the order.

Fines are expected to be incremental, from $250 up to $500 for violating social distancing guidelines, though city parks and playgrounds remain open.

City officials were also instructed to take down equipment such as basketball nets and soccer nets to ensure there are no gatherings to play ball.

According to de Blasio, a temporary healthcare facility is also being set up in Central Park.

“They’re going to give people every chance to listen, and if anyone doesn’t listen, then they deserve a fine at this point,” de Blasio said. “I don’t want to fine people when so many folks are going through economic distress, but if they haven’t gotten the message by now, and they don’t get the message when an enforcement officer’s staring them in the face, that person then deserves the fine, so we’re going to proceed with that.

“You’ve been warned and warned and warned again.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.