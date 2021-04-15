COVID-19: NY Woman Tests Positive One Month After Getting Second Vaccine Dose

A New York woman who was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 tested positive a month after receiving her second dose.

Melanie Rosen, who lives in Valley Stream on Long Island, received her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Queens on Saturday, Feb. 20, but it wasn’t enough to keep her from contracting the virus for a second time last month.

According to multiple reports, including PIX 11, Rosen was so confident in the vaccine that she willingly went to visit with a group of friends without wearing a mask, although they were not vaccinated.

While it hasn’t been confirmed that she caught the virus during that gathering, three of eight friends who were there for the visit later tested positive for COVID-19.

Rosen said that within a few days of the gathering, she developed a stuffy nose, then she began feeling soreness and cramps in her legs. She was tested and a few days later received notice that she tested positive and was ordered to quarantine.

“I'm telling you, be careful because I hung out with eight people who were like family members and you could bring some elderly into your home and they could get COVID-19 with the shot,” Rosen told ABC 7. “You can still get it; you can probably still spread it. I want people to know it’s not over.”

According to data collected from clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine is 94.1 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 for at least six months, at which point its efficacy dips slightly to approximately 90 percent.

