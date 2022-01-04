Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Café In Area 'Closed Until Further Notice'
News

COVID-19: NY Teacher Reassigned For Allegedly Giving Child Vaccine Without Consent

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Johnson & Johnson

A Long Island woman who is accused of giving a 17-year-old a COVID-19 vaccine without the consent of his parents has been identified as a public school teacher, according to a new report.

Laura Parker Russo, age 54, of Sea Cliff, was arrested and charged with New York State Education Law Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

According to a report from the New York Post, Russo is a science teacher with Herricks Public Schools.

"The individual in question is a district employee who has been removed from the classroom and reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation," the district told NBC New York.

Police received a report from the teen's mother after he told her he had received the vaccine, and investigators determined that Russo was not a medical professional and not authorized to administer vaccines, NCPD reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.