Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

COVID-19: NY State Releases Number Of Deaths Per County

Joe Lombardi
The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: Pixabay

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has directed that all flags at county parks and facilities be lowered to half-staff in memory of the Westchester residents who have died during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The number of casualties in Westchester climbed to 197, according to statistics from throughout New York State released late Saturday afternoon by Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Here is a breakdown of casualties by New York City and county:

  • New York City, 2,624
  • Albany, 6
  • Broome, 4
  • Columbia, 2
  • Dutchess, 11
  • Erie, 23
  • Herkimer, 1
  • Madison, 1
  • Monroe, 14
  • Montgomery, 1
  • Nassau, 396
  • Oneida, 2
  • Onondaga, 4
  • Orange, 32
  • Otsego, 2
  • Putnam, 9
  • Rockland, 50
  • Schenectady,4
  • Steuben, 1
  • Suffolk, 175
  • Sullivan, 4
  • Ulster, 1
  • Warren, 1
  • Westchester, 197

