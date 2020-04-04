COVID-19: NY State Releases Number Of Deaths Per County

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has directed that all flags at county parks and facilities be lowered to half-staff in memory of the Westchester residents who have died during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The number of casualties in Westchester climbed to 197, according to statistics from throughout New York State released late Saturday afternoon by Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Here is a breakdown of casualties by New York City and county:

New York City, 2,624

Albany, 6

Broome, 4

Columbia, 2

Dutchess, 11

Erie, 23

Herkimer, 1

Madison, 1

Monroe, 14

Montgomery, 1

Nassau, 396

Oneida, 2

Onondaga, 4

Orange, 32

Otsego, 2

Putnam, 9

Rockland, 50

Schenectady,4

Steuben, 1

Suffolk, 175

Sullivan, 4

Ulster, 1

Warren, 1

Westchester, 197

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.