COVID-19: NY Pharmacies To Refund Patients For Vaccine Fees

Reimbursements have been secured for COVID-19 vaccine fees from pharmacies in New York, the Attorney General announced.

On Monday, Feb. 7, New York Attorney General Letitia James confirmed that her office has secured refunds for New Yorkers who were wrongfully charged administration fees from Embassy Pharmacy and Fulton Drugs.

James said that the two pharmacies charged between $20 and $25 to upwards of 500 customers who received COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.

According to James, the pharmacies have reimbursed all improperly charged customers and agreed to implement stronger training programs for staff members to prevent a similar situation in the future.

“Make no mistake: COVID vaccines are free to all who seek them,” James said. “New Yorkers should not be charged fees to receive the vaccines. If they are, my office will work to ensure they are reimbursed for the charges.”

The Attorney General’s Office first launched its investigation in March 2021 after receiving reports of complaints from New Yorkers who were charged for the vaccine, James said, despite being unable to charge a vaccine receipt.

“During these difficult times, we must continue encouraging people to get vaccinated to keep themselves and their communities safe,” state Assemblymember Al Taylor stated. “Falsely charging fees for a free, essential vaccine will only drive people away.”

The agreements reached by James “ensure that all who paid the vaccine administration fee have been reimbursed and the pharmacies have immediately changed their practices to eliminate the vaccine administration fee to consumers,” the AG added.

Additionally, the pharmacies have agreed to institute new requirements that strengthen the training for all staff involved with the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as signage requirements associated with vaccine administration.

“New Yorkers put a tremendous amount of trust in their local pharmacies to serve them with honesty and compassion,” Council Member Shaun Abreu added. “That's why it is so disturbing and damaging when these same businesses exploit our most vulnerable during a pandemic.”

