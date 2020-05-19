Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

COVID-19: NY Outlines How Many Are Allowed To Attend Memorial Day Gatherings

Memorial Day celebrations will have a new look this year due to COVID-19.
Photo Credit: ny.gov

Memorial Day celebrations will have a different look in New York this year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, May 19 held on Long Island at Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset, Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined the conditions under which Memorial Day celebrations can be held in the state.

Cuomo said that there can still be celebrations, but gatherings of more than 10 people will not be permitted, per the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though he noted that it will be up to the discretions of local governments on whether or not to hold events.

The governor encouraged broadcasting celebrations or tributes to encourage people to stay home, while still honoring the soldiers who have served. He also suggested that vehicle parades could be a good way to honor veterans.

“We want people to be a part of honoring the tradition of honoring veterans, though no more than 10 people at a gathering,” Cuomo said. “Vehicle parades should be encouraged because it’s an important tradition.

“Many people lost their lives, and (Memorial Day) is important to so many people across the nation, and important to those veterans,” he continued. “I think we can do it, and I think we can do it safely because it’s an important American tradition and we want to make sure we can make it happen.”

