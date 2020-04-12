COVID-19: NY Nears 10,000 Deaths As Cuomo Issues Executive Orders On Masks, Testing

New York State is nearing 10,000 deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic following a sixth straight day with more than 700 deaths.

There were 758 new deaths reported on Saturday, April 11, bringing the state's total up to 9,385 total deaths, up from 8,627 a day earlier.

By comparison, New York State lost 2,753 lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Amid the grim news, delivered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a midday news briefing in Albany on Sunday, April 12, there was more evidence that the state is seeing a peak in hospitalizations plateau after hitting an apparent apex.

"All the numbers are on the downward slope," Cuomo said. "Still people getting infected, still people going to the hospital, but again a lower rate of increase."

For a look at the latest data on COVID-19 hospitalizations, see the second, third and fourth images above.

Cuomo also announced two executive orders. The first directs employers to provide essential workers cloth or surgical face masks for employees to wear when directly interacting with the public at no cost to the employee.

The second expands who can conduct antibody tests.

Looking ahead to developing a plan to phase the state out of the New York on PAUSE executive order, Cuomo said a strategy must be implemented that coordinates business, schools, transportation and the workforce.

"We will need to expand testing and we will need federal help," Cuomo said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.