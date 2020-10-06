Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: NY Launches Online Dashboard With Daily Test Results Percentage By Region, County

Joe Lombardi
A look at daily test results, including percentage positive, for each of New York's 10 regions. Photo Credit: New York State
Each region's results are also broken down by county. Photo Credit: New York State

With nine of New York's 10 regions now in Phase 2 of the four-phase reopening process and New York City in Phase 1, the state has launched an online dashboard.

The dashboard displays the percentage of daily positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for each of New York's 10 regions.

Each region's results are also broken down by county. (See the second image above.)

You can access the new dashboard by clicking here.

