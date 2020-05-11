COVID-19: NY Launches Online Dashboard To Track How Close Regions Are To Reopening

Three regions in New York will start slowly reopening economies this week, with the seven others, including Long Island and the Hudson Valley, eagerly eyeing reaching Phase 1 of the "Unpausing" process amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

To get there, those regions will need to meet seven criteria.

Now, you can check to see how each of New York's 10 regions is doing with those metrics. The state launched a dashboard on Monday, May 11 showing those analytics. You can view the dashboard here.

Click here to read "NY Forward," the state's 51-page reopening plan.

