Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Nearly 6K Daily Cases, 34 New Deaths Reported In New York
News

COVID-19: NY Hospital To Stop Delivering Babies After Unvaccinated Employees Quit, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Flickr U.S. Secretary of Defense

A hospital in upstate New York announced that it will have to stop delivering babies after a number of employees in the maternity department quit due to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, according to a new report.

The Watertown Daily Times reported that in the past week, six staff members in the maternity department at Lewis County General Hospital resigned, and seven more unvaccinated employees could join them.

Chief Executive Officer Gerald Cayer said the number of resignations has left the Lewis County Health System no other choice but to pause the service at the hospital, the news outlet reported. 

Cayer added that he hopes the state Department of Health will work with the health system to pause the service, rather than close the maternity department.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the pause is set to go into effect.

The deadline for health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in New York is Monday, Sept. 27.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.